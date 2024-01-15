FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Volunteers participated in a major clean-up event in Downtown Fresno on Jan. 15, as part of Martin Luther King Junior’s Day of Service.

“Beautify Fresno” led the clean-up efforts, and says they were focused primarily on Downtown’s Brewery District bordered by Tulare, G Street, Ventura, and L Street and includes the area bordered by Ventura, Fulton, Santa Clara, and L Street.

Martin Luther King Day is said to be a holiday that encourages all of us to volunteer time and effort to improve our community.

This initiative of “Beautify Fresno” by Mayor Jerry Dyer partnered with the Downtown Fresno Partnership to host a cleanup event in Downtown Fresno on Jan. 15, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Beautify Fresno provided trash bags, paper pickers, vests, and gloves for those who volunteered.