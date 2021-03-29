Beautify Fresno in need of volunteers for ‘Great American Cleanup’ on April 24

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Beautify Fresno is getting ready for one of its biggest cleanup and beautification events of the year.

“The Great American Cleanup” is part of a national effort to cleanup cities across America.

In Fresno, the city-run organization is hoping to get 800 volunteers to register for 12 cleanup sites on Saturday, April 24.

Each participant will get a free t-shirt and can enjoy a celebration after the work is done at noon.

Free food, music and entertainment will be provided.

This is all part of “Keep America Beautiful,” one of the largest community service events in the nation.

To register, visit the Beautify Fresno web page.

