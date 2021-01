FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Beautify Fresno event was held in northwest Fresno Saturday morning.

Officials say the purpose of this event was to clean up litter on the north and south sides of West Shaw Avenue, between Highway 99 and Brawley Avenue.

Mayor Jerry Dyer and Councilmember Mike Kasbassi were also there cleaning up the streets, along with volunteers.

Safety vests, paper pickers, gloves, and trash bags, along with pre-packaged snacks and bottled water were provided to the volunteers.