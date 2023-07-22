FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Movie theaters across the valley serve as an air-conditioned oasis during the valley’s latest heatwave.

“Obviously it’s like a 108 I come inside it feels better that you go into the movie theater,” said moviegoer Denish Neal.

Assistant Manager of Maya Cinemas Hope Torres says they keep it cold in the theater for the comfort of their customers.

“We like to keep it pretty cool. Around 70 degrees. Always have the ACs on and all the auditoriums and the lobby in the hallways,” said Torres.

70 degrees is a dream for Leslie Baca who spends most of her time outside.

“My job involves being outdoors doing after-school activities so being inside is really nice I get cold easily,” said Baca.

She is not the only one who gets cold inside the movies, many could be seen bringing in blankets and jackets.

The weekend may be busy because of new movie releases, but Torres still credits a good number of moviegoers to the hot temperatures.

“In the heat people usually just come up, walk up hey what are you guys playing we wanna see whatever is available,” said Torres.