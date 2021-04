COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A traveling bear was spotted in Coalinga this weekend – the latest sighting of “Bearsun.”

According to a post on Coalinga Police Department’s Facebook, the traveling bear stopped to take a picture with officers at the intersection of Polk and Garfield.

The man inside the costume, 33-year-old Jesse Larios, took to the road a week ago. He’s walking all the way from Los Angeles to San Francisco for a social media challenge and to raise money for a non-profit.