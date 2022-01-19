Beards in, spandex out: Clovis Unified updates dress code

A man has his beard trimmed at a barber in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. New Zealand lifted most of its remaining lockdown restrictions from midnight Wednesday as the country prepares for a new normal. Malls, retail stores and restaurants are all reopening Thursday in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, and many people are returning to their workplaces. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified students are now allowed to have a beard on campus as part of a wave of changes made to the school district’s dress code.

The new dress code was approved by the school board on Jan. 12 and brings in a series of alterations to the school district’s rules. The rules state that the newly-allowed beards must not “disrupt the learning environment,” which includes unusual designs, symbols, or unusual razor cuts.

Other changes include allowing military, paramilitary, or camouflage (military style) clothing, as well as shorts with at least a five-inch seam.

Leggings are allowed to be worn by students, but the rules state that they cannot be see-through or have “mesh or ruching above the knee.” Frayed clothing is acceptable as well, so long as the frays are stitched to stop them from fraying even more.

On the subject of tears in clothing, holes are allowed so long as there is a patch behind them so “undergarments or bare skin are not exposed.”

Banned clothing now includes anything with “holes revealing skin or undergarments,” as well as spandex or lycra shorts.

Sleepwear continues to not be allowed for Clovis Unified students on school campuses.