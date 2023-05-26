PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A black bear made its way into Paso Robles on Thursday, according to the city’s police department.

Police say the bear was rescued thanks to the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Division of Animal Services, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Volunteers, and members from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The juvenile black bear was darted with a tranquilizer, examined for any illnesses, or injuries, then tagged and relocated to Los Padres National Forest.