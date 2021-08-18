Bear cubs found in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two bear cubs were found roaming the Three Rivers area Tuesday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:00 a.m. deputies and officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about two bear cubs seen repeatedly walking in the area near Three Rivers.

According to officials, deputies were told that numerous people were trying to feed and pet the bear cubs over the past three days.

Deputies say the bear cubs were found, safely captured and assessed to determine the cub’s ages.

Authorities assessed the cubs based on their height and weight and determined that it was highly likely that they were too young to be away from their mother and would not survive on their own if not returned home.

According to deputies, the whereabouts of the mother bear were unknown.

Authorities say because of this the cubs were transported to a rehabilitation facility in San Diego by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Officials say the cubs will be cared for at this facility and later released back into the wild when they’re of age.