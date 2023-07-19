BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A North Fork family visiting Bass Lake for their annual family trip got a surprise visitor.

The Rios family was at the Lake for their annual family boat day Sunday around 4:00 p.m. when they all noticed a baby bear looking around a tree.

“As we were enjoying our annual family boat day. The baby bear poked his head around the tree looking at us,” says Dee Anna Rios. “When we all noticed him, some of us were in awe, some scared, but it was so exciting!”

Rios says the bear looked at them, turned around, and then ran away uninjured.