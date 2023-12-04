FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When driving, once in a while drivers will spot other vehicles transporting big loads, like a BBQ. Fresno firefighters announced they assisted a citizen whose BBQ fell out of his vehicle.

Fire officials say they were returning from a call when they stopped to assist a driver whose BBQ had fallen out of his pickup truck. Nobody reported injuries and the BBQ survived, but they would like to remind drivers to secure their load, even if they are just driving down the street.

Courtesy: Fresno Fire Department. Courtesy: Fresno Fire Department. Courtesy: Fresno Fire Department. Courtesy: Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say unsecured loads not only endanger the driver but also other drivers and pedestrians. Nationally, about 730 people are killed each year, and 17,000 more are injured because of objects on the road.

For more information, they encourage residents to visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.