FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major barbecue competition is being held next month in Fresno County’s Kearney Park.

The Fresno County Historical Society is hosting “The Great Kearney Barbecue Smoke Out,” which is planned for Sept. 24th at Kearney Park.

The competition will host a mix of pros and amateur grillers keen to take the title of grill master. The historical society says all the proceeds will go towards projects to preserve the history of the Fresno area.

“We’re trying to teach them they’re making history every day, and it’s not all about old stuff in a stuffy trunk,” said Elizebeth Laval, president of the Fresno County Historical Society.

Cash prizes will be awarded to top grill masters. Tickets can be purchased here.