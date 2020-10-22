‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive hosted by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux helped kick off the 16th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at the Central California Blood Center.

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 19th annual South Valley ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive Tuesday.

The mobile blood drive will be located at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Headquarters, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 833 S. Akers St., Visalia. Members of the public are invited to participate and pledge their pint for their favorite badge-carrying group.

“This blood drive saves the lives of those we don’t know and those we do know,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. “I encourage everyone to give blood.”

Donors can also donate blood at the Central California Blood Center, at 2245 W. Caldwell Ave. in Visalia Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drive is from Oct. 26 until Nov. 7.

