Fresno home garage on fire due to battery, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A battery-provoked fire was reported to the Fresno Fire Department in west Fresno, fire officials say.

According to firefighters, they responded to a garage fire in the area of Ashland and Hayes Avenues on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, fire officials say they found smoke coming from a solar/battery system. The lithium-ion batteries remained energized and continued to reignite, meaning a challenge for the firefighters.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Fire Department.

The Hazardous Material Response Team was called in to assist and confirm no special hazards were present during the extinguishment of the fire.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, they were able to isolate the fire and minimize damage to the rest of the house.