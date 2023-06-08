FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno is offering a free education and training course for those who have experienced domestic violence.

Center representatives say they are hosting a batterer’s invention training on Saturday, June 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Marjee Mason Center, 1600 M Street.

The event is open to anyone wanting to work or volunteer at a domestic violence agency, according to officials.

The first portion of the class is informational and provides an overview of various types of restraining orders, the criminal justice system, safety planning, and services available, while the second portion of the class walks clients through filling out a request for a temporary domestic violence restraining order, officials say.

The Marjaree Mason Center provides emergency and longer-term safe housing, along with a wide variety of support services for victims of domestic violence in Fresno County.