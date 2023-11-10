MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A student injury on a Madera Unified middle school campus has prompted a warning about students meeting in school bathrooms for organized fights.

The student was from Martin Luther King Middle School – and an investigation into what happened is underway.

In a letter sent by Madera Unified School District to its community, officials say they are aware of the trend circulating on social media platforms where students arrange to meet in bathrooms to willfully engage in fighting – often labeled as “body shots” to limit visible bruising.

The statement adds that social media can force students to participate when they do not want to be involved – described as a form of bullying or harassment

“This behavior is unacceptable and dangerous and is not condoned,” write Madera Unified officials.

Madera Unified District staff says they will continue to monitor and improve its efforts to make sure that the district’s schools are the safest possible environments.