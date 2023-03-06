BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bass Lake residents Monday were buried once again after the community got hit with yet another snowstorm over the past weekend.

Snow has even threatened lives and homes, as it prompted Madera County to issue an emergency evacuation order for the local Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park.

Public access was not allowed in the park on Monday, but Madera County Sheriff’s deputies escorted us in by foot to see the damage for ourselves.

Most of the residents had evacuated, while those who chose to stay have really had to battle mother nature.

Wet heavy snow had destroyed at least two mobile homes and countless carports, as access in and out was made extremely difficult.

“It presents a hazardous situation. Matter of fact one of the first calls we received was from somebody who was actually in the house when the roof started to bow. So, if that roof was to cave in, not only do we have the damage to property, but now we have an immediate life and death situation where we have to go in there and save someone,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

As of Monday, we learned five residents were still living in the park, like Buzz Clark and his wife.

The storm took down their carport, but they had their roof cleared before the latest snow.

They were confident enough that they made the decision to stay in their home.

Unlike some of their neighbors, whose homes took on new snow in addition to the snow from last week.

“It’s been a fight. We’ve been without power, I think today’s day 11. We have no water, no propane,” said Buzz Clark, a resident of Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park for over four years.

Clark and his wife thankfully have a generator and insurance, while many in the park are without either.

Clark says most of the people who lived there are senior citizens on fixed incomes.

He told us it’s the fifth evacuation order in his time there, from fires to floods, and now snow.

It resulted in his insurance on his home jumping from $1,200 per year to over $3,200 per year.

“Now because I’m gonna turn in a claim, I’m worried I’m not even gonna be able to get insurance. So, this may be our final hurrah. We may have the repairs done and we may have to move, which is sad,” he said.

Madera County Sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire hand crews got the cleanup started Monday, however, more threats to the community, and the region could be on the way.

“We’re really expecting that major flooding due to the atmospheric river that’s set to roll in later this week. It has some potential for some pretty hazardous flooding and debris flow,” said Sheriff Pogue.

Sheriff Pogue said the county is in the process of preparing sandbags, sandbag locations, and staging equipment to try and stay ready for the potential widespread flooding.

He says to find sandbags near you or other resources, visit: https://www.maderacounty.com/government/sheriff/office-of-emergency-services