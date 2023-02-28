BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s now day five without power for many in Madera County.

The people who live along Road 222 around Bass Lake are relying on generators to stay warm.

“I run it from about 5 in the morning to about 9 at night when we shut it off. And then it gets really cold at night,” said Tony, one of the many without power. “It’ll just run and run and run until we run out of propane.”

PG&E crews are out working. Spokesperson Denny Boyles said a lot of the progress they’re making is swamped by the snow, as the storms just won’t let up.

“We definitely understand the impact to our customers, especially those who have been experiencing extended outages. The problem is some of the work that we’ve done the second wave of the storm comes, or the third wave of the storm comes in and causes additional damage,” Boyles said.

He said in some cases workers can’t get to the trouble spots, prolonging the time people are without power.

“We have enough crews, that’s not the issue, it’s just mainly safely being able to access those areas,” he added.

Many trees around the area are being weighed down by the snow, with limbs and branches falling onto electric wires. Boyles said many of the causes for outages are due to broken power poles and wires getting torn down from heavy snow.

PG&E is reporting some improvements. For Tuesday they said, 8,400 customers are out of power in their Yosemite Division, which includes areas in Madera and Mariposa counties. On Monday they reported 10,000 customers without power in that division. In Fresno County around 1,000 customers were without power on Monday.

It’s not just homes and residential properties without power. Front desk workers at a resort in the Bass Lake area said they were without power for a few days, but their electricity came back on Tuesday evening.

And while the storm will eventually end, there is still another long and cold night ahead for people waiting for PG&E to turn their power back on.