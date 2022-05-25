FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels at Bass Lake are projected to be below normal this summer – but higher than last summer, according to officials at Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E, which manages water levels at Bass Lake, announced Wednesday that the lake will peak at about 90% of capacity in June and remain around 80% of capacity by Labor Day.

No significant impacts are anticipated for the lake’s two public concrete boat ramps and commercial marinas, PG&E says. Water levels are maintained through Labor Day so more water is available for recreation.