REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an effort to bring a positive message to students in Reedley, a motivational speaker with share a message filled with some surprises.

Kings Canyon Unified School District students will hear about personal responsibility and doing your best at a fun-filled assembly featuring basketball trick expert Jim “Basketball” Jones.

The messages shared by Jones are part of Kings Canyon Unified’s efforts to encourage good behavior on campus through the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) initiative.

The program is an effort to promote a safe school setting by supporting the social, learning, behavioral, and emotional needs of all students.

The assemblies will be held on Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11.

Tuesday, October 10:

Alta Elementary | 21771 E Parlier Ave, Reedley, CA 93654

3rd through 5th grade | 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Silas Bartsch Elementary | 2225 E North Ave, Reedley, CA 93654

K through 2nd grade | 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

3rd through 5th grade | 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, October 11:

Lincoln Elementary | 374 E North Ave, Reedley, CA 93654

K through 2nd grade | 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

3rd through 5th grade | 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Great Western Elementary | 5051 S Frankwood Ave, Reedley, CA 93654

K through 2nd grade | 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

3rd through 5th grade | 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Jones is described as a basketball-spinning phenom and has performed at more than 8,000 assemblies in the last 25 years.