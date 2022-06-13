LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for the suspect accused of vandalizing a basketball court at Naval Air Station Lemoore.

On Monday, officials revealed in a Facebook post that someone had vandalized the outdoor basketball court a few nights ago.

Photos of the damage show that square tiles lining the court had been ripped off the ground.

There also appear to be tire marks going across the court, but officials have not said if that is related to the vandalism.

Officials say the court had cost $150,000 to install in 2014, and the repair process is expected to be long and costly.

Anyone with any information about this vandalism is asked to call (559) 998-4749.