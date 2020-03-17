Bars, wineries, dine-in services at restaurants to close in Clovis, city says

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Bars, wineries, breweries, pubs and dine-in services at restaurants will close in Clovis, the city announced Tuesday.

“Effective immediately, the City of Clovis will begin enforcing California Department of Public Health’s guidelines directing the closure of bars, wineries, breweries and pubs, as well as the dine-in services at restaurants,” the city said in a press release.

While dine-in options at restaurants were directed to close, the restaurants can remain open for takeout and delivery, the city said.

The actions are in line with the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the State of California and follows the actions of multiple cities across the country, the city said. Additional details on the enforcement order can be found here.

Enforcement will remain in effect until guidance from the state changes.

