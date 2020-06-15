Bars and breweries in Fresno reopen with new safety measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Bars and breweries in Fresno reopened for business with new safety measures.

Tioga Sequoia Brewery says they have added social distancing markers at the entrance and have limited capacity, only seating parties with ten people or less.

The brewery is also asking customers to wear a mask whenever they’re not at their table. If customers don’t have a mask, the brewery says they’ll be selling them for $1.

“We’re definitely working out some of the kinks and kind of figuring out how to do this. We’ve never actually hosted or sat people down before, but the response has been pretty good as well. We still are offering the curbside pickup and delivery and shipping as well, so that’s all been going great,” Beer garden manager, William Compton said.

The brewery will be open seven days a week with adjusted hours.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.