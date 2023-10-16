FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A barrel containing an unknown substance was found floating in a canal on Cedar Avenue and Dakota Avenue in Fresno on Monday.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, at around 3 p.m. someone told the Fresno Police Department that there was a barrel floating in the canal. The Fresno Fire Department says they dispatched a HAZMAT team to investigate.

Upon arrival, the Fresno Fire Department made a call for the water team to bring the barrel out of the water so the HAZMAT team could investigate and figure out what was inside.

Crew members say the HAZMAT team has determined the barrel to be non-hazardous, but have not confirmed exactly what was inside.