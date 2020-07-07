Barn fire that spread to grass is burning toward other properties near Clovis

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A barn fire that spread to nearby grass is now burning its way toward other properties in a rural area near Clovis on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is burning in the area of Teague and Fowler avenues, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters are on the scene. Units from Fresno and Clovis fire departments are assisting.

No other information was immediately available.

