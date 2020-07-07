Live Now
Sospechoso muere tras enfrentamiento con oficiales de la ley en Fresno
KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Barn fire that spread to grass is burning toward other properties near Clovis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A barn fire that spread to nearby grass is now burning its way toward other properties in a rural area near Clovis on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is burning in the area of Teague and Fowler avenues, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters are on the scene. Units from Fresno and Clovis fire departments are assisting.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know