Barb’s drive-in combines drive-in movie and food trucks

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Barb’s drive-in in downtown Fresno is combining a drive-in movie theater with the best food trucks in town.

Friday night was their opening night. They teamed up with Fresno Street Eats’ offering vendors and a movie.

“We’re just trying to bring the community together and provide a space for people one be safe and two just come out and have a good time because it’s been a tough year to say the least,” Owner of Barbs Soul Food, Brandon Knight said.

Tickets are $20 per car and can be purchased through Barb’s drive-in website.

They’re open Friday and Saturday nights, at Broadway and Fresno Streets in downtown Fresno.

