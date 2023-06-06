FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just ahead of the world premiere of the Barbie Movie coming this July, the Malibu Barbie pop-truck is making a stop in Fresno.

The 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is rolling through Fresno this weekend with exclusive retro-inspired merchandise celebrating the iconic heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.

The truck will be at Fashion Fair in the Outdoor Village near Michael Kors from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Officials say The Malibu Barbie truck will offer an array of 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, including:

Malibu Barbie Polaroid Camera

Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie

Tie Dye bucket hat

Ring T-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Shopper Tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach Towel

Malibu Barbie Necklace

Barbie Logo Mug

The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in the Summer of 2021 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie and will continue to travel to different cities throughout the U.S. in 2023.

Officials say merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Pop-Up Truck by credit card and pieces range in price from $12.00 to $75.00.