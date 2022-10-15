FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Far Western District Fall Convention Barbershop Quartet Competition is back.

The event began Thursday and is taking place at the Saroyan Theater at Inyo and M streets in Fresno.

Organizers say this year’s fall convention will feature open contests with all quartets and choruses in the district being eligible to enter and compete for their respective championships.

Even if you are not competing, there are many opportunities to sing and have fun.

“This is all amateur. There is no prize money. What you get is a chance to wear a pin that says ‘I’m the best in this area,’ or if you go to the next level of competition, you might get one around your neck that says ‘I was named the best in the world this year,'” says Randy Meyer, vice president of contest and judging.

The 2022 fall convention will continue until Sunday and you need a ticket or wristband to get into the event. The location of the contest changes every year.