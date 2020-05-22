Barbershop owner calling on Gov. Newson to reconsider labeling barbershops and salons essential

Local News
Posted:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — While restaurants and retail shops are making sure they are ready for their customers, the chairs at local salons and barbershops will remain empty.

Tye Featherstone, founder and CEO of Fresno-based The Great American Barbershop says he was already making changes to his business in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Featherstone says his staff and those at other personal care businesses are required to undergo more than 1,500 hours of training to get licensed.

“It’s very frustrating when you know… You know… That we are the most essential business and safest business out there and we could certainly open more than these other businesses. It’s not fair that they’re allowed to operate while our kids go hungry, and while we’re not going to take it much longer,” Featherstone said.

Last week Featherstone started a petition calling on Gov. Newsom to reconsider labeling barbershops and salons as essential. As of Thursday evening, it had over 4,800 signatures.

