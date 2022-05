FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno firefighters were able to corral a house fire they say was started by a barbecue.

Firefighters say they responded to a fire on North Western Avenue in Fresno.

Firefighters were able to corral the fire but not before it could do significant damage to the house’s attic.

Investigators say they believe the fire was started by an unattended barbecue grill and worked its way up the building into the attic.

No injuries were reported by fire crews.