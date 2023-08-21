Why did the Bank of the Sierra donate $40K to Visalia-based SHE?

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bank of the Sierra donated $40,000 to Visalia-based Self-Help Enterprises (SHE) through its Sierra Grant Program, which will support affordable housing, officials announced Monday.

The grant will support SHE initiatives, including affordable housing, homeownership, housing rehabilitation, sustainable energy, and emergency services including water access.

“Self-Help Enterprises is thrilled to have the support of Bank of the Sierra,” said SHE CEO Tom

Collishaw. “This grant will help us produce more high-quality affordable housing and help

residents access clean drinking water in the Central Valley.”

More details on SHE’S programs are as follows:

Build your own home: SHE’s staff supervises construction for eight to 12 families who have agreed to help build each other’s homes. Family members pour foundations, install wiring, lay tile, and more for each new house as part of the construction process.

possible. These fixes may include electrical, plumbing, and roofing repairs. Sustainable energy solutions: SHE’s Sustainable Energy Solutions Team connects

disadvantaged communities to resources that provide access to affordable energy and clean transportation infrastructure. Emergency services: Vulnerable populations receive education about natural disasters,

including flood, fire, earthquake, and pandemic preparations. Families are helped with

water well replacement, water filtration, and access to clean water.

“We want to help make every community that we’re a part of better,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank

of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer. “That includes investing in organizations like

Self-Help Enterprises that help our communities every day through housing and clean water

programs.”