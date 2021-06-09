Balch Park June re-opening following 2020 SQF Complex Fire

SPRINGVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County says Balch Park will be reopening for day-use and overnight camping on June 18 following the Sequoia Lightning Complex Fire (SQF) that took place August of 2020.

The SQF Complex Fire was considered one of the largest wildfires in Tulare County history where more than 167,913 acres were burned with Balch Park suffering approximately 80 of the 160 acres damaged.

Tulare County says District Five Supervisor Dennis Townsend played a significant role in the collaborative effort to restore the park before its initial two year anticipation date re-opening.

CalFire and County staff also played a role in maintaining clean-up efforts and helping the park survive through moderate winter conditions.

Tulare County advised patrons who plan on visiting after the parks re-opening to gain access to te park using Bear Creek Road and to not enter any restricted areas that are still closed to the public.

Reservations to enter Balch Park are not being accepted at this time and campsites are available on a first-come-first-served basis.