Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Grill Masters BBQ

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – We were interested in finding a restaurant with a burger that would take our breath away. Well, we found it.

In Clovis, there’s a BBQ place that makes a killer burger, and it has 4 different types of meat on it.

We weren’t ready to take on The Matty — a challenge burger. But we wanted a “little” taste, so we got The Mini Matty instead.

We were not disappointed.

Grill Masters BBQ

2700 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612

(559) 348-9483

