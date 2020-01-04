Bail set close to $24M for 3 suspects in Fresno’s mass shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Three out of the seven suspects entered into a plea of not guilty for all charges, including two special circumstances for the death of four people on Nov. 17 mass shooting.

Their bail is now set close to $24 million each. One of their attorneys says this number shows the severity of the charges against his client.

Anthony Montes, Porge Kue, and Billy Xiong stood shoulder to shoulder, in red jumpsuits with the word prisoner written on their backs.

“Obviously these charges are as serious as any charges could possibly be and that is something that anybody is going to be overwhelmed by,” said Peter Jones, Montes’s attorney.

Cameras were allowed in the courtroom for today’s proceeding, but the judge did not allow us to show their faces.

“You understand all of you that these are extremely serious charges, with potentially enormous consequences,” said Jones.

Tension and anxiety filled the room as each suspect pleaded not guilty. “He will enter pleas of not guilty for all counts,” said Jones.

RELATED: Six arrested in connection to mass shooting that killed four in Fresno

According to a court document, Kue, Xiong, Montes, Ger Lee, and several others met at the home on Nov. 17 to discuss a retaliation plan after a relative of Xiong was shot and killed.

Later that same day, documents say they drove to this home on Lamona where three of the men served as lookouts.

While Lee, Montes, Kue, and Xiong allegedly shot 10 people killing four.

Judge Michael Idiart, set the bail at millions based on the serious allegations.

RELATED: Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

“Bail-in this case and that can be readdressed by any party including any party including the prosecution is $23,770,000,” said Judge Idiart.

If convicted the suspects would spend the rest of their lives in handcuffs behind bars or be sentenced to death.

Ger Lee was also supposed to be seen in court Friday but is still waiting to be transported from Minnesota where he was arrested.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.