FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is in the process of filing charges against the suspect who officials say was able to wait out several K9s, drones, and two SWAT teams.

28-year-old Pheng Vang was booked into the Fresno County Jail after falling from the ceiling of a north Fresno grocery store on Saturday.

Officials said he will face several charges, including one for burglary and another for evading police. His bail was set at $35,000.

“What I was told is that this individual is a gang member, a prolific gang member,” said Police Chief Balderrama. “He is somebody who is a lifetime felon who is gonna continue to break the law.”

Balderrama said it was shoppers, including a retired police officer, who saw Vang kick through the part of the Save Mart ceiling about a day after police scaled back the search of the complex.

“It is very possible that once he saw we weren’t there that it was his time to get away,” said Balderrama. “So more than likely he kicked through, tried to slide down, act casual, and try to walk out.”

Fresno Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Botti said between May 7-18, Vang and two other suspects stole a safe including two firearms from a home in Caruthers.

On the 19th, a flyer was distributed throughout the sheriff’s office that showed the suspect’s vehicles. Botti said later that day, an off-duty deputy spotted Vang’s vehicle and there was a chase.

“He immediately tried to get away,” said Botti. “He started ramming vehicles in every direction of him. He sped off in the parking lot and at some point, one of our deputies fired shots.”

Officials said that Vang ran into the Save Mart grocery store. Fresno police took over, evacuated the building, and started to look for Vang.

20 hours in and the police still couldn’t find Vang. Balderrama said the department did search the building but couldn’t search the entire ceiling.

“The only way to properly search that thing is to take the ceiling down and obviously we were not going to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a store for a burglary suspect,” said Balderrama.

Balderrama said undercover officers stayed in the store Friday night and on Saturday morning there was an officer in the parking lot, but those too were scaled back. Patrols did stay in the area and ultimately arrested Vang after officials said he came down from the ceiling.

“My hunch was that he was still in there and that he was unarmed and not considered dangerous. We decided to let it play out the way it did,” said Balderrama.

In 2021, court documents show that Vang was arrested and faced several felonies, including possession of a machine gun.

Law enforcement said that they did find items from the Caruthers burglary in Vang’s car, but not the guns.

Officials are still looking for the two other suspects in the Caruthers burglary.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.