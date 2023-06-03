FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bail has been posted for former Fresno State basketball player Joseph Hunter following his arrest last month.

Records from Fresno County Jail show 19-year-old Joseph Hunter posted bond and was released around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Hunter was in court for his arraignment on Thursday on one count of conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking and one count of possession of an assault weapon. He is seen on the left side of the video above. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $55,000.

Hunter is scheduled to be back in court on June 13.

Officials say the 19-year-old’s arrest on May 26 was the second time he was arrested. He was first arrested on May 16 after officers say he was a passenger in a car with an unregistered AR-15 style rifle that did not have a serial number. The second arrest was in connection to the incident on May 16.

If convicted on all charges, officials say Hunter could face a maximum sentence of three years and eight months behind bars.