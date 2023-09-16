SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A form of bacteria in a portion of the water distribution system in Shaver Lake is causing several businesses to follow a state-issued public health advisory, according to the Fresno County Health Department.

A Boil Water Order was issued on Friday to Shaver Lake Heights Water Association due to the presence of total coliform detected in the water supply.

Fresno County’s Environmental Health Division says it is setting up temporary measures to help the businesses safely operate until the water system returns to state drinking water standards.

The Division says things could be back to normal as soon as Monday.

The businesses affected include Shaver Lake Coffee and Deli, Elliott House, Loma Vista Market & Gasoline, Hungry Hut, Trading Post, and Shorthorn Bar and Grill.

Authorities say the source, or the cause, of the contamination has yet to be identified.