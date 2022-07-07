TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first-ever Tulare Backyard Brew Fest will be taking place at the end of this month at the International Agri-Center.

The event on July 30 is designed to support the youth ag education already in place at the Agri-Center.

The Brew Fest will include a sampling of Central Valley breweries, a cigar bar, live music by Rudy Parris, and games on the lawn. Breweries already scheduled include:

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Long Shot Brewery

TC Hops

Kaweah Brewing Co.

Pro Mix 559

Speak Easy Ales & Lagers

Temblor Brewing Company

Sicky Boyz Michi Mix

Salty Walrus Brewing Co.

Riley’s Brewing Co.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.

Crusader Brewing Co.

Great Change Brewing

Central Valley Worthogs

“We wanted to highlight our beautiful arbor area as an outdoor venue for events like our brew fest,” said Brian Haney, Facility Manager. “Our guests will enjoy craft beers from different breweries, fun games, great food, and an amazing live band. We will have a one-of-a-kind cooling station, a cigar bar, and lots of shade.”

Tickets include a tasting glass and unlimited drink tasting. They can be purchased by clicking here, at the International Agri-Center office, or at the event itself.