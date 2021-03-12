Backyard bird deaths connected to bird feeders

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A high number of backyard songbirds in California are getting sick and dying and outbreaks of disease are being traced to bird feeders.

California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking people to remove bird feeders and birdbaths until early April when a particularly susceptible species migrate north.

“The disease is called Salmonellosis,” says Senior Environmental Scientist Krysta Rogers. “It’s caused by a bacteria – salmonella. We see this disease in particular in a type of finch called Pine Siskens which migrate into California for the winter.”

The outbreaks almost always center on locations with bird feeders where birds congregate. Locals are asked to help reduce disease transmission by removing bird feeders and bird baths. Allowing birds to feed on natural seeds rather than at bird feeders reduces contact between birds and helps slow spread of the disease.

“Salmonellosis occurs periodically in pine siskins in some winters throughout their range,” added Rogers. “When large numbers of pine siskins congregate, the disease can spread rapidly causing high mortality. Most birds die within 24 hours of infection.”

You can report dead birds to the state’s Investigations Laboratory using the mortality reporting form. This helps biologists monitor the outbreak.

Advice from the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is to use disposable gloves and wash hands thoroughly after disposing of dead birds and when handling bird feeders and birdbaths.

A list of wildlife rehabilitation centers is available here.