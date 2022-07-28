FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Calviva Health and the Fresno Grizzlies are joining forces to host a “Back2School Night” during an upcoming baseball game and will give away more than 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Chukchansi Park where the Grizzlies will play against the San Jose Giants.

“We are excited to support an event promoting healthy behaviors while providing backpacks to kids in our community,” said Jeffrey Nkansah, Chief Executive Officer of CalViva Health.

Additionally, in partnership with the Grizzlies, Calviva Health was able to give 2,000 vouchers to local nonprofits to make sure that kids from low-income families can attend the game.

The first 2,000 children to attend the event will receive the free goodies, while supplies last.

Chukchansi Park gates will open at 5:50 p.m. and the game kicks off at 6:50 p.m.

“All of us at the Fresno Grizzlies are extremely proud to have the opportunity to host Back2School Night,” said Grizzlies President Derek Franks.