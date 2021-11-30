Back-to-back shootings leave 1 man dead, another injured during violent night in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It was a violent Tuesday evening in Fresno, with multiple shootings taking place.

Fresno police officials say one man was killed and another man was injured in two separate shootings.

It’s not only been a busy night for the department with those two shootings barely an hour apart, but Lieutenant Brian Pierce says officers have also responded to over a dozen ShotSpotter calls over the last 24 hours.

The call about Tuesday’s first shooting came from west Ashlan Avenue, with reports of five shots fired outside of an apartment building.

When police arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s, lying in the parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“They started performing life-saving measures, CPR, until they were relieved by the fire department and EMS. A paramedic from American ambulance pronounced the victim dead at 6:01 pm this evening..”

According to officials, that victim marks the 69th murder of the year in Fresno. In 2020, there was a total of 74 murders in the city throughout the entire year.

Following the fatal shooting, a second ShotSpotter call came in less than an hour later at Belmont and Clark.

At that scene, Lt. Pierce says officers located one adult male with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

He was transported to the hospital and police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

“The victim is going to survive the injuries and our Street Violence Bureau night detective unit are on scene. They’re canvassing the area for witness information and potential surveillance video,” said Lt. Pierce.

Lt. Pierce says there have been 13 ShotSpotter calls in Fresno between Monday and Tuesday night.

Investigators will now work to identify witnesses and collect evidence.

“We know people are sometimes hesitant to get involved and come forward with that information, but we want them to know that they can call 621-7000 and remain completely anonymous,” Lt. Pierce explained.

Detectives are looking for the public’s help and encourage anyone with information to call the Fresno Police Department.