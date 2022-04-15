TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department.

On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death.

During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital staff that 23-year-old Joseph Rendon from Turlock brought his infant daughter to the hospital after the daughter unexplainably stopped breathing. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the infant was later pronounced dead.

According to police, hospital staff could not explain the cause of the child’s death at the time.

On Thursday, an autopsy of the infant revealed serious injuries that investigators said pointed to severe child abuse.

Within hours, detectives say they served a warrant for Rendon’s residence and vehicle. Officials say Rendon cooperated with police and did a follow-up interview. After the interview, Rendon was arrested and booked in connection to the death and child abuse, according to police.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information about this investigation to call Detective Brandon Bertram at (209) 664-7323.