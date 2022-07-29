FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A baby just under one year old has drowned after police say the child was left alone in the bath and went under the water.

Officers say they were called to a home at around 7:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of E. Clinton Avenue in Fresno. Police, fire, and EMS crews all arrived at the scene where the parents were attempting to resuscitate the child. The baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, at least one parent was giving the boy a bath, momentarily left the baby in the bathtub and returned to find he was under the water.

Officers add that an investigation to determine if there was any criminal negligence involved is already underway but there does not appear to be any evidence of negligence at this time.

The identity of the child has not been officially released.