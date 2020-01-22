‘Babies committing adult crimes’: Arrest made in Fresno’s first homicide of 2020

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 14 and a 16-year-old are under arrest in connection with the first homicide of the year in Fresno.

Christyan Roberts, 17, and Dezon Cheatham, 18, were shot near Tyler and Fifth Avenue in Fresno, on Jan. 8. Cheatham died and Roberts was shot in the face.

“We have babies committing adult crimes and it’s sad,” said Cheatam’s mother.

Tiana Thomas says it brings some closure to know her son’s alleged killers are behind bars, she’s shocked to learn how young they are.

“I’m still trying to deal with the fact that they’re only 14 and 16 because again I was under the impression that these were adults,” she said.

The two arrests were made Friday. Police say the suspects are related and lived at the same house. Officers say they found additional evidence that led to the arrests.

“There was a lot of nights that we didn’t sleep, I could be out taking care of business, not knowing if I was staring my son’s killer in the face,” said Thomas. “My daughter didn’t want to go to school, she was scared.”

Cheatham, who had just enlisted in the U.S. Army, was the first Fresno homicide of 2020.

Police say his friend, Roberts, who was a church youth leader, was found shot in the face about two blocks away. He continues to recover.

“Now, we have a young man with his life gone and another one who has to suffer the rest of his life the emotional side of this case,” says Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department.

“We interviewed both and based on the statements we charged them with murder.”

Police are not releasing a motive but say there was some kind of disturbance between the alleged suspects and Cheatham. Officers say none of the four teenagers have any gang ties.

“That’s disturbing as well: you’re not in gangs but you’re playing with guns,” said Thomas.

Both teens were booked into Fresno County’s juvenile hall. Police say they have not recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Thomas says she is praying for both suspects and their families.