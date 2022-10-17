MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Biden-Harris Administration will be giving millions of dollars to fund a major project to increase the capacity of Merced County’s B.F. Sisk Dam.

On Monday, officials from the Department of Interior announced that $25 million will go toward that B.F. Sisk Dam Raise and Reservoir Expansion Project.

The project at B.S. Fisk Dam will increase water storage by 130,000 acre-feet (AF) by raising the dam’s embankment by 10 feet.

The money is part of the $210 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which aims to bring clean and reliable drinking water to communities across the Western states.

Two other projects in California, including the North of Delta Off Stream Storage and Los Vaqueros Reservoir Expansion, will also receive funding.

All the projects which received funding are expected to develop over 1.7 million acre-feet of water storage capacity in California, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, and Washington.

Officials said the water will be enough to support 6.8 million people for over a year.