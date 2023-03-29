TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking pilots to avoid flying low over flood areas to help prevent mid-air collisions.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, there have been numerous aircraft flying over the flooding in the Corcoran area over the past two weeks.

They say the aircraft (fixed wings and helicopters) are both private citizens taking pictures and law enforcement aircraft (Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, and Cal Fire). The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says this has created a tremendous hazard to law enforcement aircraft, which are continuously flying in the area.

To avoid any midair collisions, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to avoid flying over the flooded areas in the Corcoran area at an altitude below 6,500 MSL (Mean Sea Level), if possible, and when not on an assigned heading or altitude pursuant to ATC instructions.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials also recommend those operating private aircraft in the flood areas near Corcoran to self-report their location and altitude on 122.75 MHz. All public safety aircraft will be monitoring that frequency for deconfliction.