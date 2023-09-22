FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County park was closed on Friday due to an ongoing Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigation, according to county officials.

Posting on social media, the County of Fresno Department of Public Works and Planning wrote that the park is closed until further notice.

Fresno County officials add that there is no threat to the public – but the investigation requires that the park remains closed.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a missing person in the area. The age or name of the person missing was not officially announced.

No other details were released.