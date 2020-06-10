Avocado Lake and Winton Park temporarily close to vehicle traffic for road repairs

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County’s Avocado Lake and Winton Park, both along the Kings River near Pine Flat Lake, will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday, June 15 through Saturday, June 20, due to roadway repairs.

The parks will remain open to foot traffic, said county spokesperson Jordan Scott. Visitors are asked to practice caution and pay attention to all posted signage and equipment around construction zones when visiting the parks.

Anyone seeking more information can email parks@fresnocountyca.gov or call 559-600-3004.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.