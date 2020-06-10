Live Now
Zoológico Chaffee de Fresno reabre pero con modificaciones

Avocado Lake and Winton Park temporarily close to vehicle traffic for road repairs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
avocado lake_1496027120228.JPG

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County’s Avocado Lake and Winton Park, both along the Kings River near Pine Flat Lake, will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday, June 15 through Saturday, June 20, due to roadway repairs.

The parks will remain open to foot traffic, said county spokesperson Jordan Scott. Visitors are asked to practice caution and pay attention to all posted signage and equipment around construction zones when visiting the parks.

Anyone seeking more information can email parks@fresnocountyca.gov or call 559-600-3004.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know