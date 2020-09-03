‘Ava has been here for quite a while:’ Sweet pup, Ava is left behind as many shelter pets are being adopted

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As people are sheltering in place, animal shelters are being cleared out as people are adopting more due to the pandemic.

At Valley Animal Center, nearly all the dogs were adopted out in August, except Ava who’s been in and out of the shelters since 2016.

“She was just sitting in there watching everybody go, she’s always just right there, super quiet in her kennel, watching everybody come and go and she’s one of the dogs that’s always left after we have a really good adoption,” said Maegan Wesson, a dog care associate at Valley Animal Center.

“Ava has been here for quite a while, she’s gone through quite a hard life,” said Jessica Silva, a dog care associate at Valley Animal Center.

Ava is an American pitbull mix, about 6-years-old. She had come to Valley Animal Center from another shelter in 2016. About a year later in 2017, she was adopted. Two years passed and Valley Animal Center got a call from animal control hundreds of miles away in Pima, Arizona.

“They had found her with her microchip, they weren’t sure how long she had been abandoned for,” said Wesson.

Valley is a no kill shelter and believes in taking care of their animals to the end and raised money to get her back to Fresno and start over.

“She’s come a long way mentality wise in just being a dog. She’s such a fun dog to play with,” said Ruben Cantu, the dog care supervisor at Valley Animal Center.

Staff believes a combination of being an older pitbull breed with some health issues has left her homeless. She’s now been at the shelter for more than 400 days, but her family staff is hopeful.

“She’s got a personality…a lot of character and a lot of people need to see that from her,” said Mariah Prudhume, a dog care associate at Valley Animal Center.

“She’s really easy going, kind of a lazy dog so she’d be a good fit for anybody,” said Wesson.

“We hope we can find forever this time,” said Cantu.

