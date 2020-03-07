Authorities uncover marijuana operation inside empty warehouse

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s say they uncovered an illegal marijuana-growing operation near downtown Fresno.

Authorities say a tip from the community led them to the location of H Street and Palm Avenue.

After serving a search warrant, authorities say they found wooden racks to more than 500,000 seedlings. They also found 150 pounds of processed marijuana.

No arrests have been made.

