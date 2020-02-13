Authorities seek public’s help locating relatives of deceased Merced County resident

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Merced County are seeking the public’s help locating relatives of deceased 63-year-old Joan Holly Smith.

Staff at the coroner’s bureau have searched numerous personal records, but haven’t been able to find Smith’s relatives, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.

Finding immediate family members is necessary in order for the coroner to release the body and allow Smith to have a proper burial.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 209-385-7369.

